Behind the Skee-Ball phenomenon

More
ABC News' Olivia Smith and Lesley Messer play Skee-Ball with the stars of "Brewbacca and the Quest for the Cream-Colored Jacket."
19:55 | 03/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Behind the Skee-Ball phenomenon

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46190750,"title":"Behind the Skee-Ball phenomenon","duration":"19:55","description":"ABC News' Olivia Smith and Lesley Messer play Skee-Ball with the stars of \"Brewbacca and the Quest for the Cream-Colored Jacket.\"","url":"/Entertainment/video/skee-ball-phenomenon-46190750","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.