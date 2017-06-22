Transcript for Stars of Disney's 'Descendants 2' on new movie

Cameron Jones here in the yard and I'm here to tap all things defendants to. This filled with desire for kids tween and adult alike. And its authority full load adventure hired I think plot twists as well as empowering stories that are meant for audiences of any aid. This in the the sentence to come from Disney and Disney is a parent company. Up ABC and in no particular on I'm doing here with me it if bathroom upcoming film. Movie season. Cam rents that the harassment and time playing. Thank you for joining us here today how idea. Adding. That it is higher incidence of number toothless. Get into some of the characters so Sophia finesse up with a little bit. With this part two is about what's happening and soon. Oregon Pratt. The law that I don't of them yes of the law. So price you kind of starts where it first to offset the bill in case. Are living in aren't on here. Adapting at each that's the kind going to different struggles eve he's very happy now is miserable trying to be consensus. Because she. Lots and hasn't passed back and have to go. Save her Psycho at the boys with prince then and we go off from the beautiful adventure of friendship of the love self discovery of self and why would and we needs rainy that. And pretty incredible. New villain which is the daughter personal update China and she kind of stirs up some trouble. Think in a way it's Chinese giant for the cast for the first time and in the first part. So how did this come to you we are excited to first line is. Yes I think everybody saw the persistent high. I don't I'm not you know freaking out over the four days. And I don't know eliciting huge project and can your take Ilyce involves laps who look up to all of the city can look up to him. So I definitely wanted to be a part of the insinuate that I could it. And Disney called me with the second one in the elect we have this role that we wanna see you for. So I went in a couple of times and I read with then it's just it felt really right. Now you and have. All of you throughout history you've played nicely tact there is an other projects. What was it like being. I listened villain but. We have. Atlanta. That like. I mean personally speaking I think villains are the best actress to play I think that. Typically. Known characters are typically deemed good characters are pretty one dimensional. As they're written because I think as a society we kind of digest goodness in a very like simplistic form. And with a villain in the writing especially your able to kind of deep in of the dementia ends they're able to be more complex yet so I honestly I think it's it was where especially when it's at. Okay it's a little thing that's good news bad yeah. That. That. We do things they yeah that. In the. That's. You guys did music video wait for the wicked yeah and that. Is. It's like stuck in my head like really. Printed. Please. What was it like that he like I mean it's so it's just like that that the movie felt like how. Was that for you how fun without. It is amazing I think all we can they tip clips from the actual mountain and they also makes clips of companies that that we did which is kind of fun just kind of for a us. Had fun yeah well that's it for an update but when we started shooting not knowing it pulling away and so like in his payday Monica people like sometimes that happens. I don't let that happen but innocent like big stat though that they smoke and silk and they're like they designed every night. Afflicting the sign. And yet I don't know I certainly think it did and you rid of this in Prague that. Space like. Yeah. And it's not funny Benedict later that really not yet they did it that it was great. So what does the success of the first one was that it was it did come just surprised that you know you were part that you. I think he always hopeful that it's going to do well and especially something like this I think Terry form added to. You know to have a sequel to be built a pun. Bite you never really know until as they see how audiences react. Me coming into the second when that definitely in the house that it is yet. We set that you had some and he like fans and people that you knew that we're like on my value of the in the second one what was that reality where you. Well I mean. When you kids dressing up and is now and he'd be in the different characters in the movie for like Halloween. And like having birthday party like to send this birthday parties like. That's great you know. And I don't know coming from Disney I'm around kids a lot of around you know let me eateries and just meeting them in everyday life and they all love descendants so they're like. I am. You know I have to this disclosed and so defective because I've seen you so many different films that. A little girl it's not something you now write out commitments that they have my favourite airline. I feel really. And Arlen. I think he felt that transitions. Now growing the fifteen sixteenths. 8180 my I know in the crazy it's Kabul still think of it to select how how bad that that trajectory have been very. Well. I mean is being crazy I've been acting since I was five so now that they like he's just. The way of life since last hook is just like a lamp light the silent no so I really appreciate you say they found. If you have three movies TV shows some castles and music coming. Of what what do you what do you out for whether you think if Angolans. Just in general I just want to play strong female characters like alma and down like Malin EV that's all I wanna do and specially as a young African American girl. I think that it's important to do that. And I love what this and is the in what is needed. With this film because it's so important to look on screen and see somebody like he's somebody that she can relate to. And when you look at like the photo like those photo right here it's just beautiful it's so diverse and it's. It's amazing so he adds when a push on appeared. That's amazing between a three of you guys probably have like close to twenty million followers on line is that this insane. And with the success of this fact can only Madsen that it's as proposing further. How how has that changed in the view. Communication with fans. Given you more responsibility has that. Has that impacted demon in England. Knew I think we have a really beautiful responsibility. You know now owns Liggett duo reload every single day but we also have. We have so many young girls and boys whose kids caller on the world's. Who follow us in a way I look up to us mentally beautiful response but it will take very seriously. And I think an all that we do it or not we say we think of them first. And that I think you know social media can be such a beautiful one tool to communicate with them and you know share explains that share the moment that. No we're not shared together and finish at the world it's it's it's really special tool man. And you both saying and I mean so talented thank you. As that part of acting for you is that separate houses that didn't feel like your talent how do you. I felt like mechanical hand. Adding especially with the with that. Franchise and project like the sentiments. I think one elevates together. I definitely have it easier time getting highly emotional when word. Doing a musical elements of the center for excellence as I think you know when you sing song it and it was performing yeah I was thinking acting and singing come early and can't. Some of them. And used recently flown. I'd be amazed I can't have that experience that was fairly. As it would hosts and performance rating in the isn't. Microphone for Britney Spears which was. That became activated after Edmonds and are they kidding here. Last six years old listening to hit me baby one at a time on my CD pirates of the human existence. And that grow did not occur in nine years but this be possible to go on that stage traffic Brittany in honor Brittany. It was one of those pinch me moments I will never ever after I. And then think that you learned and that actually. Changing its. To get him. And they were to sever her mom Clinton spoke to aren't holding hands I have heard so adamantly like say I'm excited that all of this is beautiful. You know coming from such an incredible. Family until such time as girls art music at it until. You did very ignorant thing. And you can help my technique he was saying I'm outlined. How much where wouldn't that performance you know it was actually I found out the minute I was going to perform and so is that two weeks to prayer evenings I found out and saying rehearsals the week before it was also hosting. That week I was kind of bouncing quite a few hats but it was. It was really amazing and and a perfectionist like scripture verse as much as possible but it got to work with her choreographers which was really cool for me and her as a book factors that as a special. I'll exciting. Would limit of the thumb fan questions about a couple where you guys and a song comes from having adds that. Go this one's for you the wishing to cast its spell on people and realized it and if so what spell which. To cap I actually feel like an of the answer this question of little concern this genetic I. Yet this is the easiest question. I've always heard about lake. So much of the world's conflict comes from like fear and miscommunication and lack of lake ability to actually. Articulate what we're trying to get across. And a very wide scale anything big to small and so I think I would cast a spell on and every one to be able to actually communicate their genuinely needs in ones and I. Sort of dispel conflicts rate that's very. I don't solve some lives what would you do that. I'd be I'm just want food to just ask. Here. I'm getting. That's way. I did my that you can't conflicts. And everything that we gotta keep defense. It felt this month from now. Sophia within it they love the lees lane the red carpet. Ethically and you either fashion hero. Is that your own style are his someone tell you what's the way it. The great question. I may have left fashions and I was a little girl and they always wanted to be a big part of my career but part of land so. Absolutely actually needs to start working this is fairy Sydney before that it was me you know going shopping in my mom also working together with her back. I have a peaks and went anywhere and us. It's it you know really important to me so that means all of the scene if you pick them. Today. And jumping back to them move the calm this 1000 Natalie today she wants to know what you guys favorite characters from. Descendants. Oh at different buyers want either by phone thank. That's taking care to. So many. All due out really well yeah and the dollar in and around here again. This is separate question if there was coming we have earth was we had been beaten. You know if there was another character you'll want to see who that he. Yeah what is not necessarily based on this season is in the short months I actually like it yes and yes I hope so well and also doctor affiliate such a crazy character that. My acting like we have been. We're a recent. Right Alley Arnold my house there's about characters that are in the English and excellent. Ever watched children. I. And that that's apparently in yet. I'm good men's magazine and let. You know it doesn't. Seen on that. What is that like for you guys Disney its very fine that you guys just the three of you guys are just like. So much fun but lately the flight full path and everybody's. Studies and an independent yet because I don't think so either mine and so not. Well actually planning an infinite goods no plane carrying an. Back I've always going into finances of high energy. Boeing project you have to keep the music going does anybody like praying for them and Kenny and I'll let us and hanging up the lungs had plans. Probably. Never panicked. Think I don't remember. If only that was one at one it was to shoot she was shouldn't really I didn't. Gains. Take I was high eight us. As soon as well as we weren't shooting. Kenney called off camera and its own look at it ended. It's like conduct that a funny for. If you've made it they have wallop off the entire four so that we can keep shooting in the public forests and they all day had been she when people away and I had. Hadn't seen another human being and that Flores in like hours and hours and connects you. Will high like in the woods and trees and then they start taking it is this is the sign went to the call action. Hacked by a bear. It's taking bloopers and that certain running and we. In this with a cracked up. Perry and I I thought. It was. So thank you for emotionally scarring me I would any parent catty or. And that. Time in the same food the very this humorous and Liddy on you know on these. He adds that there is. You mean like frank. Light rains last. I mean does not define it I do remember we were filming. What's my name that was it was like big musical numbers kinda introducing her character. And Kenny pulled us all aside need Thomas said it would come here and all the dances he was like guys. Retained you are injured and some sort of link because we want to make other choreographer like. So that's an. Holiday abrupt. Like everybody was like. I have a cold I don't edited yet. Analysts and I we were supposed to be straight out of no where he was free and that means and I can imagine why they couldn't possibly broken and frank and the lead with that he thing that he didn't commit news just like with. This jump right in which I don't know if only seriously look at my ankle it looks broken doesn't is rocket. And value right now Nathan's freaking out and Kinney was somewhere laughing so Jack yet we start it usually loves prints wow yeah he's an awesome. Is there anything that you guys looked forward to doing that you haven't done. Yet and terms of acting are and the aspirations. I headlines you Broadway Laura and I did hairspray lives and ever since I live that there. I had live and I can't get an insistence my brain. There's something about being allowed back if they had promised a lot that's the difference. Call of yourself deliver. You since then. Well I left for. Me is this here's it was obsolete to you. With announcements. Political world tour and in terms of films I do it. I would have left me the tackle it can't do it in Italy it's something like that oil from the it's just. You know until it arrives and I would like pat. I'm thinking. One at my dream and ultimately notes this was to play superhero. I am a a one. Reflect like that leaves them really excited about it but that's been my all time one injury. And a ticket lately I just I wonder permanently after he the coolest that was ever good. I was so very. I'm Anthony. Haven't seen it and media are highest in 3-D Palestinian entity that I mean it's so the so powerful so they went out and then someone told me to see them through him might act. This incredible console systems and she's so yes. A government which I'll go see it together. I. Coming out alive when he fired yes. Cross actually six networks we have Disney Channel ABC reform. Disney XT lifetime and lifetime movie network we're not playing around I would yeah. You basically half the two men who knows he did it can't get away from us. That's one thank you that's the joining us here in an ambulance from the movie comes out again to life when he fired. Speech that check them out as well as the other cast that I'm here with us today. Thank you think honestly they think things happening that. He. And you.

