Transcript for Talking With Melissa Errico at BroadwayCon

Bringing up over here for a couple of questions a lot of people got out on a lot of crap they have and talk with Karen Linda thank you. After giving yankees digital a couple of minutes of your time. And I. And our. Three decades long career there's a lot of young it. My question regarding. When you're talking. Eight years he. Her. You have people and people love them. I would wrestle all the time accident. I need to get ahead of themselves they want. To get from here is looking into stardom because there's so much on social media. Arianna Ronde at a recent happiness not a silent. And they don't realize. Your friend here from any other professional person that he actually from here forward. It's not spent much time in your fears that. I'm Richard Daley schools Greek town your goals and so that there is no room service. Get overwhelmed by. Fears. Warnings green now in. Feeling. Mark Green okay. I think parenting hasn't been done all. 69 you know. We are not. I'm revered him. We're their daily work. Feelings and even after. I have not. Currently headed. I'm so many children now I think I'm learning. Ninth. Young people around me anything. No doubt in my. And endlessly down here another here's. People obviously like CNN terrible living scared and take your fear and sit them right next. Here I live they have done nothing that was your fearless little things I'm not gonna remember I think I'm. Fox outlines knocked me all of your energy and happy. Sits there like. Put all your energy and work. My Indianapolis. Hey I loved him like yeah yeah friends female forensic. And suddenly I'm on my ran rampant police. My life. Well rounded and at least I didn't. And friendships. Families don't use it was like okay I'm. Expanded during the I know he's. Making them. There are women pregnant. And demonstrate that news. Being involved in the monetary. Find me. Feelings. The beginning I think that's. Female friend and I having. And you. My evolution and I think. Okay. Trying. Panels it only. Easier for one thing just. Yeah. I can you tell our viewers where they are you now. I'm still finishing this weekend opinions rainbow are happy feet. None an off Broadway. 300 Palestinians and other non Indians on headlining they have legal experience and I'm the minimizing anything car accident and hello yeah. Things don't do it and and then lots of confidence and that's on my website listener and not counting anything you mentioned getting lit it's. Just day one of broccoli and England. This is day one of Rob Blake I'm hearing he has anything Javits Center I'm hearing you aren't and aren't being roundly panned. You don't mind taking on the web and I think I'm going to get here at this live stream from broccoli on I'm turning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.