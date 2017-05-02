Transcript for Tiffany & Co.'s Super Bowl LI Commercial

I grew up should in I was born there and you're born knowing that Tiffany's is the best. You know that you will have actually special moment if you go to the Tiffany still are looking to those windows. I am a rabble but I wouldn't say that need transforming. That nineteen into the artists became was surely just because of rebellion. It was Smart. For the power that I felt I always want to be challenging the status quo I love to change. It makes me she'll life. I'm two straight jump to different and two out there I'm too artistic. Oh it's pretentious to talk about. You know how creative you are I don't feel that way at all I think it's empowering an important and I'm coming for you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.