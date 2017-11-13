Tiffany Haddish makes history on 'Saturday Night Live'

Tiffany Haddish made history Saturday night -- becoming the first black female standup comedian to host "Saturday Night Live" in the sketch comedy show's 43 seasons.
Comments
Now does Tiffany had a huge and she made history this weekend hosting Saturday Night Live as a first. Black female stand up comic to do so Ashton getting great reviews for her work including this sketch where she's in a gaming character with some interesting food. Who Joseph Torre's Porter over here and yeah. Her. Secondary until. Additionally teamed up as well we Kate McCann infer I hair raising new whiskers are we skipped. This cats you know when a player on me now.

