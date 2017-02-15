Now Playing: This year's Oscar nominations in a minute

Now Playing: Tiffany Trump allegedly bullied at New York Fashion Week

Now Playing: 'Hot Felon' turns heads at Fashion Week

Now Playing: Daughter gets princess treatment with 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot

Now Playing: New 'American Crime Story' to focus on Monica Lewinsky

Now Playing: World renowned Flamenco dancer performs for ABC News

Now Playing: Rick Astley performs 'Angels On My Side'

Now Playing: Cat and squirrel face off through window

Now Playing: Fun facts about Mardi Gras

Now Playing: Kate Upton is Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue cover model again

Now Playing: Fred Armisen on 'Portlandia' ending: 'There are no goodbyes'

Now Playing: No, really, Fred Armisen's 'Popcorn' song is adorable

Now Playing: Rick Astley performs 'Together Forever' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Shailene Woodley dishes on 'Big Little Lies' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Rumor the German shepherd wins at Westminster

Now Playing: Classical City: Reimagining classical music in the 21st century

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: The first African-American 'Bachelorette' appears live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete discuss their 22-year marriage

Now Playing: After 33 seasons, 1st African-American 'Bachelorette' announced