Toddler throws royal tantrum before Queen Elizabeth II

Alfie Lun, 2, was supposed to present the queen with flowers at the unveiling of a war memorial in London.
1:11 | 03/10/17

Transcript for Toddler throws royal tantrum before Queen Elizabeth II
And one must follow proper protocol in the presence of royalties that is unless you have. A bad case of the terrible twos. Yeah two year old named Alfie the supposed to present the queen. With a bouquet of flowers but he clearly wanted no part of it. As Al these moms struggle to keep him still the queen was gracious yes she was the plane waited out the temper tantrum and a half smile and dad finally stepped in their hand at the flower of my guys he's gonna deliver that very yes there are gonna give me playing that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

