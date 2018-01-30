Transcript for Tom Brady shows compassion for radio host who insulted daughter

I really don't have much to say this morning. At yelled speak with you guys are some other time. Well let us Tom Brady cutting a radio interview very short after hosts made a disparaging remark about the quarterbacks five year old daughter that comment was made it when a Boston radio show was discussing FaceBook documentary series about Brady yeah but now after learning one of the hosts has been suspended. There Brady's striking a little bit more compassionate little bit. Days before the big game Tom Brady is making headlines for a moment off the field. I've always try to come on in. You know Duchardt doctor you guys in. Last week a Boston radio show was talking about the FaceBook documentary Tom vs time which is a rare glimpse of the forty year old to work out I got dark. And his home. I. The radio host brought up that's the sit sixteen with Brady's daughter. I thought the first scene was so. Or when it came time for Brady's weekly chat with the show the quarterback hung up after stating his mind. So you know it's very disappointing and you hear that certainly with. My daughter any child you know they certainly don't deserve that. The radio station has suspended host Alex Roemer indefinitely. But last night at the Super Bowl media event in Minneapolis pretty struck a forgiving tone telling reporters he does not want Roemer to be fired we all. Have careers and we all the you know make mistakes then. I'm and I'd hate for someone that that the change their life over some like that that was certainly not. What he intended despite the comments Brady expressed no regrets about agreeing to the FaceBook documentary him the next episode will feature his son during a trip to China. For now breeding has bigger things on his mind the super ball fast approaching at media night he answered questions Eagles quarterback nick faults. Who is just thirteen years old when Brady won his first ring. He knows what to do his best quarterback he's he's a great player. And you know he's obviously team has a ton of confidence in him he's. And a radio station release a statement calling the comment about Brady's daughter indefensible.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.