Transcript for Trump, Corker beef takes center stage on late-night TV

Speaking of crazy president trump is at. Right now with a couple of Republican senator senator Bob Corker this morning senator on CNN senator corker question trumps competence question is mental stability he said trump is debasing the nation. And he popped the top all of this doozy too. With the president of the United States a liar. The president has great difficulty with true extent that. Okay. Hello. Poor. The president handled this very well he brushed the insults off. I think that you're. Oh you didn't know he didn't know in bags he fired off not blood but five angry tweets about Bob Corker. Over the course of two furious hours. I would imagine Malulani and baron were hiding in the closet somewhere. Bob Corker who helped president old give us the bad Iran deal not true by the way and couldn't get elected dog catcher. In Tennessee is now fighting tax cuts. Corker dropped out of the race in Tennessee when I refused to adores him and now is only negative on any big trump look at his record not true by the way isn't it sad that lightweight senator Bob Corker who couldn't get reelected in the great state of Tennessee. We'll Nile now fight tax cuts plus senator corker is the incompetent head of the foreign relations committee. And look how poorly the US's but he doesn't have a clue as. As the entire world was laughing and taking advantage of us people like little Bob Corker had set the US way back now we move forward when it. The entire world was a laughing at us or they've. Donald Trump is mad when he calls somebody little wood to d.s in the middle. Then after the tweet storm from bad to have lunch with senate Republicans which included Bob Corker. Which we don't know a lot of the details because depriving meaning but we do know that the president it isn't what the president met for lunch today. A bowl of rice and two slices of cherry pie. He doesn't just act like a child eats like a. Okay OK. They. Can. Another Republican is that enough senator Jeff flake of Arizona announcing he will not run for reelection because he refuses to compromise his values by supporting this president. Self we really are making America great again things are going very well.

