Transcript for Trump reacts to Matt Lauer firing on Twitter

I understand. And, of course, you know, who -- Who, who? D.T. D.T. That's giving D.T.S a bad name. Thank you. Tweeted now that Matt Lauer is gone, when will fake news practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of Phil griffin? And will they terminate low ratings Joe scar Broe based on the unsolved mystery at the took place in Florida years ago? Investigate. He never misses an opportunity to tweet about a sexual harasser possibility that is not named trump. I was going to point out -- and so I -- Go ahead. I mean, we do this. We talk about him a lot. But, today I think it -- is warranted. This is what I will say to you, new guy. It's all well and good to call folks out. Everybody wants -- everybody wants to know that who is out there. Let us not forget, at the you, also, have people accusing you. And he worked at NBC. Trump, oh, yeah! You know, so -- Most importantly, I think, we were discussing this in the our meeting earlier. Is that there's so much going on in the world. Russian jets buzzed a U.S. Navy plane. North Korea did a missile last night. Scared the crap out of me when I was cooking chicken last night. Lindsay graham says we may be going to war. There's Niger. We lost people over there that we lost service people. And you have not said, hey, Niger, we're going to come and get you. You haven't said jack dukey about any of that. Well, Meghan, you made a good point about that. You said -- this -- the more it's playing out, the more it seems like a Benghazi. If people were enraged about Benghazi they should be up in arms about this. I don't like when people politicize anything in the military, especially tragedies. I don't understand why we're not hearing more. We'll keep talking about. When there is so many things going on in the world, the the threat of North Korea right now is the scariest of our generation. What is he consumed by? Matt Lauer. He's really a figurehead at this point. He is not dealing with real issues anymore. He's just like mad king George in the white house. I gotta believe other people are, I mean -- His team is. But the optics of it are so dangerous. Hymn just saying, we'll take care of it. Last night, I had a friend over. We were panicking watching. We were like, what does this mean? It's escalating. I don't understand why we're not paying as much attention to it. Yes, I think he has amazing generals working in his cabinet. Saying we'll take care of it. North Korea's rhetoric was equally egregious. We're living this perilous times. I'm petrified that Pyongyang will end up getting nuked and we'll end up in a war. I don't care as much about some other things we're tweeting about. The executives that I'm unaware of, high thetically, more than North Korea right now. Look, man, if you hadn't started this, we night not be where we are. Who are you talking about, trump? I'm talking about the guy in the white house. The rhetoric? Yeah. Because, you know, they were over there. We knew they were there. They knew we were here. When you start a wolf ticket -- you don't know what that spp you're slamming down words. You're this. That. Little tiny person. When you have crazy E crazy, they do this for each other. Tit for tat. They're not thinking, we're running countries. They're thinking, oh, I'm going to get you. We have the capacity to bankrupt North Korea. China does. We were promised with president trump's chocolate cake meeting that that would happen. That has not happened. Past that, we're now, the escalating rhetoric. It's larger and larger. If you're going to start rhetoric, you better be ready to fight. And I'm going to send your behind over there to fight him. Because you're not going to get to -- you don't get to hide out while stuff happens. You know what? We're not going to hide either. We have to go sell some stuff. So we'll be right back.

