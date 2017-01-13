Transcript for 'Urban Myths' Will Not Broadcast Michael Jackson Episode

And the daughter of Michael Jackson is not happy with a white actor playing her dad in the upcoming comedy. Airing in the UK it's called urban mixed. Paris Jackson responding to a post in the topic by sick I am so incredibly offended by it as I'm sure plenty of people are as well and it honestly makes me want to vomit. Others are calling for a boycott of the movie the trailer for it was released yesterday. Do you happy to get ready for the and understanding yeah this was a first look at Joseph Fiennes is Olmsted are picking his head out there playing Michael Jackson in the comedy called urban myths. Many upsides than a white man would play and Michael Jackson finds defense playing the role saying it's not any way malicious while the film debuts in the UK on January 19.

