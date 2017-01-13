'Urban Myths' Will Not Broadcast Michael Jackson Episode

More
This decision came after backlash from the Jackson family.
0:45 | 01/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Urban Myths' Will Not Broadcast Michael Jackson Episode
And the daughter of Michael Jackson is not happy with a white actor playing her dad in the upcoming comedy. Airing in the UK it's called urban mixed. Paris Jackson responding to a post in the topic by sick I am so incredibly offended by it as I'm sure plenty of people are as well and it honestly makes me want to vomit. Others are calling for a boycott of the movie the trailer for it was released yesterday. Do you happy to get ready for the and understanding yeah this was a first look at Joseph Fiennes is Olmsted are picking his head out there playing Michael Jackson in the comedy called urban myths. Many upsides than a white man would play and Michael Jackson finds defense playing the role saying it's not any way malicious while the film debuts in the UK on January 19.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44759833,"title":"'Urban Myths' Will Not Broadcast Michael Jackson Episode","duration":"0:45","description":"This decision came after backlash from the Jackson family.","url":"/Entertainment/video/urban-myths-broadcast-michael-jackson-episode-44759833","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.