Transcript for Wesley Snipes discusses his new book 'Talon of God,' his "Blade" legacy and upcoming projects

It can't ABC well I'm super excited today because being comparable. Doctor Wesley Snipes. Give things are very is good morning good rising good afternoon good night have a million. Have a very island. Adds yes and here to talk about something that I think is really amazing. This is a new chapter in your life and it's a bucket. Called talent god I hate us shall there thriller I've met through our urban Billy's super Nat who threw yet has yet. I I want cheated to kind of give the the viewers and then obviously the listeners. An idea defining that because I think that's a different. You know in. He had his own terminology its own way is that it. I would say that in this genre you don't often see film rooms are filled room always in the cinematic mindset. You don't see books that it's that are situated. In fantasy a situated in urban community. So this is something that we. Approached and we decided that we would put in talent that god. We was situated the events. In Chicago. And wrap that around. This battle between groups and evil forces. And may be presented in a way that's palatable and adjustable. By thick youth in the streets as well as the come members of the congress. Nations. Yes you give you'll also arming them until I am still at it now owner regional council. And I think it really exciting as possible about now right it's an initially. Now available. I want you wanted to handle all of the different platforms and you can orbital environment on the town and god works on absolutely absolutely. On so I went to delve into this new chapter as I prefaced every one. With the idea of this being a new chapter for you and in some ways although you've written before this is not you know and new sync for you Thursday plays exactly. And when this is actual. Book in the sense that. It's very developmental. And I want you don't talk briefly about that process. For you to kinda keep this big undertaking eyewitness students. I have grown to have a great deal of respect and appreciation for those who write it is of daunting task for most. It from the opened for no other reason just the ability to stay focus and and and stay steadfast. From Dade today today because writing a book on like to play you can pretty much. Or script you can new month you can ride script. But a book that's going to take afterlife. For years or more. This one was over two for use we've been work and so was released now would. Two nephews we've been working 20. Story. It started out almost 700 pages well. So now convinced it down to something that's okay. Don't have to have electric fuel the carry Witten who. Funny because people understandable but about what the book is about because I think it the very interesting spotlight subject line. On it follows a spirit warrior in the top income and basically he entered warrior from the Holy See only the and basically stop being. You know a deem it from taking over the world. You know to be happy people the dvd by people and you have this it is young Doctor Who is kind of caught in the middle of all of this crazy. A young sister Regina where when specified minimum executives. Apparently how to. Out. Oh. Female protagonist his sister was only the mind that he. Be. On. Once again trying to be little cutting edge unpredictable. And realized very early on that do you don't often find. Women of color. In these type settings in this type of a genre of a book. We thought that would be appealing also is a nice balance to the town of god character to talent and all of the may have masculine energy. That's in the book. A in. Yeah and and in it was a good opportunity to. Tell that's not a story and make a woman be there the Euro we could get away from the presumption that this was just going to BA. Blade. Remake and novel you know. Yeah I mean clearly. When you say the word blade it brings up so many conversations because people love you in acts. And I Atlanta to talk briefly on that because you mentioned it now on armed there's been a lot of buzz being a lot of conversation. That intentionally. There could be. Could only this is going going on for the last couple years now a couple of years have been talking about it we've had some discussions looked. Nothing concrete at the moment. We shall see hear and the moral universe is continuing to to continuing to grow. And. I think that. Yeah when they're ready I'll be ready but in the meantime we do woo woo woo movie with talent god demands that it. I think maybe a tribute you do as part of this whole movement of all these symposiums and all these things that are that happened and took a while. For them to come than that understanding I think you know in the beginning after the trinity most people didn't realize. The depth of contribution. I actually made to the film body and waive the matter of being the producer and wave the banner I did this and I added that line and I created this simple design that's. So over time now people are grown to understand you know the contribution was significant and on to replicate. To repeat. Can't get. It's very successful I mean in the fact that you can also see it today people dress up at this comic con Yeltsin is eighty comic con. He reopened which for the same thing which element once that film's main yes so with that being said there there will be a film for talent that god. Oh as the agree that news. Her mother grace of the most. Yes it would be the ultimate goal with this book because I my ultimate gold is really do hope to. Be entertaining. And influence. Lives changed lives with a strong spiritual message oppressive variance of faith. Maintaining in this in the in when you face within. Greatest challenges maintaining. That belief that you are blessed in you loved and that there is. Their options and you have a way out of it. You know don't lose the faith stay stay steadfast straw. And that I love that message I feel like perhaps this is meeting my own thoughts this book perhaps. Didn't have a deeper meaning than just the work of fiction because I feel like even with like scriptures and certain chapter areas and kind of some of the more meaningful dialogue. With the spiritual journey for you in anyway shape or form or was was this something a little bit. Because the characters in the fifth in the book. Old go through an experience. Challenges. And tasks. And questions. That. Resonate with me personally. Good news say that they resonate universally. You know. Why is evil. How is it possible that god exist the evil is in the world the evil that we see. What is my life about what is my purpose in life is my destiny. And my journey pre determined or do I have free will. And what role does the almighty and spiritual forces played. In that journey. I think these are questions that we all. Grapple with all at some point in a line. And resonate very clearly in the book and I could relate to it and so. In some ways it was sat. For some of you know the questions. Some of the pain suffering that I personally go through and maybe to be inspiration for loses. I think it will be that inspiration I think that putting a on this kind of platform. Border you know I fly inch also kind of having these. Concrete. Ideas and thoughts that people already kind of thinking about it is kind of full circle for for so my hope in you will beaten. And wrapped in an exciting adventure. For me that of course you know like the action so. I liked the idea. Speaking to you subtly. While you you're engaged. You know let me grab you grasp you and they we take you and his journey but at the same time would drop some gyms. Local opening on the way. Because. You know as this progresses two. Would you. Yeah. IDs at the mile out there and help us give his book red. Or. I. Progressive and I do well. Eat. Could be. At him and then. It I think talent as a coal character I think the saint Luke character as a cold character and one at coldest characters in the book. For those of you who before and we'll have the fortune a reading it. Is Lincoln black he's no joke. You know but. If you could maybe talon. Might audition for Lauren I don't know it was. A nontraditional casting our did that would be vote. And are you don't do it would greatly rolled it would be for young actress to play. You just brought it sits at that at that moment when he said that it too Wong fu it anywhere not. Looking back at some medals saying. You know what went kinda comes to your mind because I feel like you've played such iconic roles throughout your career. And it's always XI eighty. The EU kind of needle ground what averages and I you know gold do my catalog of movies. Are would you be interested at all the Annie remake to reboot of that do you think are you at Mets beat them like let's leave well enough. I always believe is that if it ain't broke don't fix it. And I have an abundance of create to do so I'm comfortable with trying something new exploring something new. Like and talent of god that idea of writing a book in the challenges that come with that. We'll. I gravitate towards you know and helps me to become stronger. To be spiritual person a healer and a warrior at the same time you know. That's yeah. I think it's I I think it's amazing with the idea of of this kind of being there. Then the next that suits and other things because I feel like with a book you get to control. Like it could. Or by pianist I mean lot of people booked I had control over the delayed franchise. I didn't. So in thinking about that and seeing what was created as a result of the success of that film. You know we can write this we re in we understand this world world very very well. I understand action and action films very very well so writing them constructing them is easy for me. The challenge he would tell an Oregon was to bring the spiritual aspects and it's not make it preachy. Open it up to the universe and the various denominations and religions of around the world spiritual practices of the world. In a way that all of them can feed on it and appreciate. In and at the same time create some great action that. It is doing it this way gives us control for them. That long. Marathon. Walk of this of this Jerry. And you mentioned marathon hostile. Feel like there is. There there is a continuation. And says. Would this be a series would just be like you know we had delayed we had you know different. Her Rangel denied it and division I feel like that's part. Of it. 700 pages for his version of the book we chopped it down edited said look you know we really could break this up into three. So it's okay. It's a great idea that works well for me but on the cinema side you know. A massed in the three's the men and about two young you know. A so that is in the the foresight. And we knew we knew Abdul lop we do what all weekend to. To make that a reality through. Second book telling all old noble part of story whole gaggle characters that we have and included in the first book. And of course when you once we get to the second. Lorenz journey has to open match -- intern Lauren does the movie. Oh it Lauren is no joke in this book entity that booklet it. But you might. Actually been integral to over two would believe her own big. Passion of the case. NRA. It'll be even couldn't vampire Azteca be true. At a B grade. I wouldn't. Of a in this kind of just because you bet that with the idea of putting on Hubble believed it. You know yet personal and be too far fetched and whether it and. We didn't really you know cause of concern announced that it publicly. I don't think that we accomplished what we could have accomplished. And we ended the series of franchise and unsatisfactory. Way for me. So I would like to go back and do it one more time to show what we've learned. Over the years how much better we are the first ones were experiments. You know we were Trenton new territory. Trade new Warner. It would be nice to go back and you know. Because so many people keep asking. Every day somebody asked me oh. Doesn't matter what the cultures. They all last week come back. So if. We don't get to the blade. And I we will hitter with ten. Envelope would lead to sleet and out. If you goad me it was a choice between talent and lead on the battlefield emblem would top. I'm going without on the big talent on that. Definitely ain't. Throws them holy war room belated there's a rat. The crap that. Meeting ash could ever produced at mountain that delaying. Income. Me now won't. Who were. I got a beach Florida there. Might give up well Bellamy got a wall. At that no mean angle no way to. Do you think. How long do you think it would take for you to be back in to bleed. Busy it's like you're good to go right now. Always always. Ready steady. He ever did you know. Depending on how always shape the body to the new Utica art. So people look around unlike some of my expendable Brothers you know they have bodies are persona. Come from the acting side of it. So our job is to disappear. In the character I don't want you to see me as being a physically fit. A man went on supposed to be a drug it. Doesn't work practice. That the doesn't match up. So I like to disappear in the character and changed the body morphed the body to the need. The would need its task. Mentally and now this cure and buffet up group. As already sit mazes that there under the surface you know I can go either way. You be like you know that I would be like poking ought to be like me and the. Yeah. Yeah the betting LA today and I love that I'm and I know we have to go but I am just curious like. Teen who do you obviously this book is of the four frank you're replacing that 200 downtime I mean are you golfer do you you Netflix apparently due. Owned you know I used to DJ you back in the day in some people may remember those days. Book for my own recreation I spent a lot of time studying. Clearly training studying the various parts of the world. Spending time with the family. And music I think the bills in my leisure that's mine that's how it's been my leisure time. A DJ are you like to scratch. I want you to hear the song. And get in grew you know I'm not doing commercials when on the exit. And that doesn't like you know how people do residency a legitimate. Agents like beating a tantrum. Over tiny improvements yeah yeah. You know organ on these books and we're working on IT reworking we just released a new peace and occupants. And in Samsung geared the first film that was released in this particular form and a virtual reality format. We doing some other things in technology that would excite people who. Gratefully. Big leak as the president's big. And it's like mine I got a lot of things yellow eyes in the fire and announced a very very busy that's why guys Steve. Sound mind sound body. Yeah and he is CNN in just so people can people loved the camera. Film live television wise what's coming up for you because I am man Kumble beings the chronicle of the mine tunnel that something that. That's that's development peace that we haven't focused on that's been subordinated to some of the other pieces that we have you know we got mastered that you re got a wonderful piece called Black Friday to search from the vehicle blew. Which is a crazy crazy action. Funny comedy. And of course we do really be just released a recall. As well in the Barco is skate format. Which is that panoramic 270 degree format theater experience. We're doing more work with them. As well so we're looking Angela hunt different things in the end when we come back to loan well come the next. Action peace action movies with Wesley and please. Welcome no Joseph bravery. And old joke no don't. It's here few when people get excited Whitney. Not. Beautiful melody of a great shout out to my co writer ray Norman absolutes are saying that he and I linked up. And we re able to contribute together and then and then moved in the spirit to. Do due to the will of almighty. Yeah. Well it. As we've always thought like considering the very first version in the book is seven hundred eighties we've got Linear story. And Ringo movie Ringo series mingle graphic novel who gain. The vehicle all of these things all part of the money house studios company. Number. Seven. Comparable at least and I do believe if you. Annual audience. Agree can. Keep from.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.