Woman's expression bumping into Beyonce goes viral

In a candid moment that has lit up the internet, a woman was shocked when she happened to bump into Jay Z and Beyonce last night, as the duo headed to the 2018 Grammy Awards.
0:28 | 01/29/18

Transcript for Woman's expression bumping into Beyonce goes viral
The most weeded moments of the night. Ending up Texas performance and from the prevailed introducing you to the second most treated moment was blessed Kara. Winning best new artist and third Bruno Mars winning albums via. They performance as well. But the funniest moments ago is due this star catalytic caught on camera photo bombing beyoncé and Jay containing. As they're made their way out of their I think it was suppressing them that would be us even if we weren't surprised if anything.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

