Walk of Fame honors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell with double star ceremony

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell will each get stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a special double ceremony on Thursday.

Also on hand to make speeches honoring the Hollywood couple will be Hawn's daughter, actress Kate Hudson, Reese Witherspoon and director Quentin Tarantino.

“The Hollywood Walk of Fame makes an effort to place celebrities who work together or are a couple next to each other on our famed sidewalk,” says Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez.

Other celebrities with neighboring stars include film producers Richard Donner and Lauren Shuler Donner; married actors Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy; and Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein, partners on the Broadway musical, "Kinky Boots."

Hawn and Russell, who co-starred together in the film "Overboard," have been together since 1983, but do not currently have stars on the Walk of Fame.

Hawn, 71, rose to fame as part of the cast of the TV show "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In," and won an Academy Award for her role in 1969's "Cactus Flower." She went on to appear in films like "Sugarland Express," "Death Becomes Her" and "Private Benjamin." She stars alongside Amy Schumer in the upcoming film "Snatched," opening nationwide May 12.

Russell, 66, started acting as a child and has appeared in numerous TV shows, such as "Gilligan's Island," "The Man from U.N.C.L.E.," "The Virginian" and "Gunsmoke." His film credits include, "Silkwood," "Escape from New York" and "Swing Shift." He stars in the upcoming film, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," opening nationwide on Friday.