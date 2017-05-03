Amy Schumer has made it no secret that her father has a huge crush on Goldie Hawn, even calling the actress the "love of his life" on her official Instagram page.

But starring in the upcoming film "Snatched" with Hawn gave Schumer the best opportunity possible to surprise her father.

Hawn came to visit Schumer's father, who was crying before he even met her, at the assisted living facility he calls home. The 35-year-old comedian was standing by to capture the whole thing on video.

In 2013, Schumer told The New York Times her father had multiple sclerosis.

"You're about to meet Goldie," Schumer says in the video as she watches her father break down. "You got to play it really cool."

"I can't play it [cool]," he says.

Hawn then comes in and says, "I'm emotional, too," before hugging Gordon.

Schumer also posted a photo of the duo sharing a laugh.

"Snatched" is out in theaters next Friday.