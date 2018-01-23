Watch the 2018 Oscar nominations live

Oscar nominations are just moments away, and ABC News will be streaming them live.

Beginning at 8:22 a.m. ET, "Girls Trip" star Tiffany Haddish and the "Planet of the Apes" franchise's Andy Serkis will join academy president John Bailey to announce nominees in 24 categories.

The first 12 to be revealed include cinematography, costume design, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short film, live action short film, sound editing, sound mixing and visual effects.

At 8:38 a.m. ET, honorees in 12 other categories -- actor in a leading role, actor in a supporting role, actress in a leading role, actress in a supporting role, animated feature film, directing, documentary feature, documentary short subject, foreign language film, original song, best picture, adapted screenplay and original screenplay -- will be announced.

Actresses including Priyanka Chopra, Rosario Dawson, Gal Gadot, Salma Hayek, Michelle Rodriguez, Molly Shannon, Rebel Wilson, Michelle Yeoh and Zoe Saldana will also make appearances.

The 90th Academy Awards will take place on March 4, airing live on ABC.