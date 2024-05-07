Trump privately urged Greene to drop push to oust Speaker Johnson

Trump told the Greene that the party needs to be unified, a source said.

Former President Donald Trump spoke privately with Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over the weekend and urged her to drop her push to oust Speaker Mike Johnson, a source close to the president confirmed to ABC News.

During their discussion, Trump told Greene that the party needs to be unified, according to the source.

The former president's team has mulled over how best to show support for Johnson. Trump brought Johnson on stage at the RNC spring retreat luncheon over the weekend and praised him "for his leadership and work in the US House," emphasizing "the need for party unity, collaboration, and expanding the GOP's House Majority," according to the campaign.

Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene both seen leaving their meeting at the US Capitol, May 6, 2024. AP/Getty Images

Johnson and Greene are set to meet again Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. after Johnson said he had a "a lengthy, constructive meeting" with both Greene and Republican Rep. Thomas Massie on Monday. The meeting, which lasted nearly two hours, came as Greene has said she will force a vote to remove Johnson from the leadership post this week.

"We are going to keep this team together and work for the American people," Johnson said on Monday.

Former President Donald Trump attends his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, on May 7, 2024. David Dee Delgado/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Asked by ABC News if she plans to move forward with a motion to vacate, Greene said she will "have more information" after the meeting on Tuesday.

The Georgia congresswoman said last week she was moving ahead with her ouster effort despite pushback from many Republicans and a statement from Democrats that they would step in to help save Johnson.

Greene has criticized Johnson for working with Democrats on several key pieces of legislation -- including keeping the government open and providing foreign aid. Johnson has fought back, saying he's a lifelong Republican, but must do his job to serve the entire House with an extremely thin Republican majority.

"I would really like to advance much more of our conservative policy on a daily basis here. But the reality is we are working with the smallest majority in U.S. history with a one-vote margin," Johnson said.

ABC News' Lauren Peller, John Parkinson and Arthur Jones II contributed to this report.