Watch One Love Manchester on ABC and Freeform this weekend

Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert in honor of the victims of the bombing attack that occurred last month will air on both Freeform and ABC networks in some capacity this weekend.

The concert is set to air Sunday on Freeform at 2 p.m. ET, but will also be on ABC later in the day with a one-hour highlights version following game 2 of the NBA Finals, which is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

One Love Manchester will take place at Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford venue and will raise money for victims of the May 22 attack at a Grande concert in the same city. The bombing claimed the lives of 22 and left dozens more injured.

Scheduled acts for the benefit include Grande, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, the Black Eyed Peas, Take That, and One Direction's Niall Horan.

“This Sunday, when Ariana Grande and her friends return to the stage, the world will stand united with families in Manchester and across the United Kingdom,” said Ben Sherwood, president of Disney/ABC Television Group.

Freeform, ABC and ABC News are all part of the Disney Company.

Grande announced the show last week on social media, writing that she had been thinking of her fans "nonstop" and planned to return to the city to spend time with her fans, known as Arianators, there.

"From the day we started putting the Dangerous Woman tour together, I said that this show, more than anything else, was intended to be a safe space for my fans. A place for them to escape, to celebrate, to heal, to feel safe, and to be themselves. This will not change that," Grande said of the attack two weeks ago.