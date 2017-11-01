Wendy Williams addresses 'scary' fall on national TV

After Wendy Williams fainted on live national television Tuesday -- saying then it was the result of heat exhaustion -- the daytime talk show host is addressing the "scary" episode.

"A lot of people thought it was a joke. No, it was not a joke," Williams told her audience on Wednesday. "I’m a tall woman and it’s a long way down. I’m a woman of a particular age. I don’t do stunts like that. I don’t need that."

On Tuesday, Williams, clad in a Statue of Liberty costume for Halloween, was introducing a guest when she began to sway and dropped to the floor. Her publicist released a statement shortly after the show, explaining that the host was "dehydrated" and "on her way home for a good day and night of sleep."

Today, Williams delved into more detail, saying that that right before the Halloween costume segment, she'd "felt hot" and knew that something was going to happen.

"It was scary, all I could think of was don’t pull the podium on top of you," she said, becoming emotional as she described the moments right before the fall.

Williams went on to say that she first fell on her bottom, then onto her back, but she had no bumps or bruises from the fall. She added paramedics came to her offices and checked her vitals and found that her blood pressure and heart rate were fine, but her electrolytes were low.

"I'm a 53-year-old middle-aged woman going through what middle-aged women go through, if you know what I mean," she said. "The costume got hot. All [of a] sudden right before passing out, I felt like I was in the middle of a campfire."

After thanking fans, the talk show host once again reassured the audience: "For people who thought that I was [stroking out] trying to get this chair next: Nope, I'm here for a long time!"