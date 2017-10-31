TV host Wendy Williams fainted on the air this morning, but after taking a few minutes to catch her breath, she's OK and back to it.

Williams was wearing a Statue of Liberty costume for Halloween and was introducing a guest when she started to sway and dropped to the floor.

"Let's get started. Our first guest ..." she trailed off before stumbling and falling down. The show then cut to commercial.

Wendy Williams just passed out on live TV. And then rallied like a friggin champ minutes later. https://t.co/uN66NEAwR4 pic.twitter.com/L5uMsRMpN0 — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) October 31, 2017

Other former and current show hosts took to Twitter immediately to say they hoped it wasn't serious.

Prayers up for the Sister Wendy Williams! — Queen Latifah (@IAMQUEENLATIFAH) October 31, 2017

She came back and said, "That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume and I did pass out. But, you know what? I'm a champ and I'm back!"

She came back and is okay. Don't scare us like that @WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/TIOjmRFZsp — Ajones32 (@Ajones32) October 31, 2017

After the fainting episode, a rep for the host released a statement, saying, "Ms. Williams fainted on-air this morning. She is dehydrated and is on her way home for a good day and nite of sleep. She has been examined by medical professionals and is well. She is ok and will continue as shows as planned. She will address this on-air tomorrow. She has never missed a day of work and is looking forward on November 13th to her 1500th show.”