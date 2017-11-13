Wendy Williams celebrated the 1,500th episode of her eponymous talk show today.

"I've gotten quite comfortable on this purple couch," the host, wearing a sparkly emerald dress, said Monday. "I love this silly show. I'm so glad that you apparently love it, as well."

This milestone comes nearly two weeks after the syndicated talk show host fainted on live television during the show's Halloween episode while wearing a Statue of Liberty costume. Williams, 53, later told her audience she overheated in the costume, but was determined to finish the show, which she did.

Williams told ABC News why she pressed hard to finish that Halloween episode, noting that she's never missed one day of work during her nine seasons on the air.

"That's why I got up off the floor and came out here and closed out the show," she said. "You're only as good as your last performance."

Williams rose to fame during a successful radio career, which landed her in the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2009. Known for the question she asks everyone -- "How you doin'? -- Williams became infamous for giving her opinion on the latest in "Hot Topics" and celebrity headlines.

And she wasn't always nice about it.

In fact, she was infamous in the hip-hop community for asking the questions no other journalist dared to ask. Artists such Will Smith, 2Pac, Jay-Z and Chance the Rapper even rapped about it.

In the remix for "A Million and One Questions," Jay-Z said, "For the millionth time askin' me/Questions like Wendy Williams, harrassin' me/then get upset when I catch feelings."

The talk show host, unlike her modern-day counterparts, is known for blending A-list celebrity guests with hip-hop stars who would usually be relegated to radio interviews.

Her purple couch has welcomed everyone from Dolly Parton, Nicki Minaj, Chris Rock and Ivanka Trump to Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton and even Donald Trump, before he became president.

Williams has also welcomed hip-hop stars such as Remy Ma, Cardi B., DJ Khaled and Teyana Taylor, introducing them to national audiences.

"The Wendy Williams Show," which premiered in 2008, has now bested, in terms of episodes, other well-known talks shows such as "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," and "Conan."