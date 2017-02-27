'Get Out' wins the weekend box office

It was a mixed bag for new movies at the box office this weekend. "Get Out," the horror/comedy from Key & Peele's Jordan Peele, reigned supreme with an estimated $30.5 million debut, according to Box Office Mojo. But it was a different story for the other two new entries, "Rock Dog" and "Collide," which failed to crack the top 10.

"Get Out," starring Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams as an interracial couple visiting her mysterious family estate, has already topped Peele's last effort with his "Key & Peele" partner Keegan-Michael Key, last year's comedy "Keanu," which collected $20.6 million for its entire domestic run.

"Get Out" toppled "The LEGO Batman Movie," which falls to second place this week in its third week of release, earning an estimated $19 million and bringing its domestic total to over $130 million, and its worldwide total to $226 million. However, it still has a way to go to match the first "LEGO Movie"'s $469 worldwide take.

As for the aforementioned "Rock Dog" and "Collide," they only managed to take in a dismal $3.7 million and $1.53 million, respectively.

"La La Land," which took home six Oscars, including best actress and best director wins for Emma Stone and Damien Chazelle, respectively, added an additional $4.6 million this weekend, bringing its domestic total to $140.8 million. Lionsgate also announced that "La La Land" is one of the studio's highest-grossing film internationally and worldwide, second only the "Hunger Games" and "Twilight" franchises, which earned $228.1 million and $369 million, respectively.

"Hidden Figures" may have been shut out at the Oscars, but it leads 2016's other Best Picture nominees at the box office, adding another $5.7 million this weekend for a $152 million domestic haul, $30 million worldwide, for a total of $182.8 million.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales: