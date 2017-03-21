'Wonder Woman' actress Gal Gadot gives birth to daughter

Mar 21, 2017, 10:20 AM ET
PHOTO: Gal Gadot attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.PlayVenturelli/WireImage via Getty Images
Gal Gadot is a mother for the second time.

The "Wonder Woman" actress and her husband, Yaron Versano, named the newborn Maya.

"And then we were four...She is here, Maya," Gadot tweeted alongside a family photo. "I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family #newborn #grateful."

Gadot, 31, and Versano, who married in 2008, also have a 5-year-old daughter, Alma.

"Wonder Woman" arrives in theaters in June.