'Wonder Woman' actress Gal Gadot gives birth to daughter

Gal Gadot is a mother for the second time.

The "Wonder Woman" actress and her husband, Yaron Versano, named the newborn Maya.

"And then we were four...She is here, Maya," Gadot tweeted alongside a family photo. "I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family #newborn #grateful."

Gadot, 31, and Versano, who married in 2008, also have a 5-year-old daughter, Alma.

"Wonder Woman" arrives in theaters in June.