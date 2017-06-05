'Wonder Woman' is queen of the box office with $100 million weekend

"Wonder Woman" displayed some girl power this weekend with an estimated $100 million opening -- the biggest for a female-directed feature and $15 million more than the previous record-holder, "Fifty Shades of Grey."
The film, directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot, also had the largest opening for a female-led comic adaptation, crushing "Ghost in the Shell," starring Scarlett Johansson, which premiered with $18 million.
Internationally, "Wonder Woman" brought in upwards of $122 million in its opening weekend.
"Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie," the animated feature starring the voices of Kevin Hart, Thomas Middleditch, Ed Helms, Nick Kroll and Jordan Peele, took second place, with an estimated $23.5 million haul.
Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:
- 1. "Wonder Woman," $100 million
- 2. "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie," $23.5 million
- 3. "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," $21.6 million
- 4. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," $9.7 million
- 5. "Baywatch," $8.5 million
- 6. "Alien: Covenant," $4 million
- 7. "Everything, Everything," $3.3 million
- 8. "Snatched," $1,3 million
- 9. "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul," $1.2 million
- 10. "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword," $1.17 million