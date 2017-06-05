'Wonder Woman' is queen of the box office with $100 million weekend

"Wonder Woman" displayed some girl power this weekend with an estimated $100 million opening -- the biggest for a female-directed feature and $15 million more than the previous record-holder, "Fifty Shades of Grey."

The film, directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot, also had the largest opening for a female-led comic adaptation, crushing "Ghost in the Shell," starring Scarlett Johansson, which premiered with $18 million.

Internationally, "Wonder Woman" brought in upwards of $122 million in its opening weekend.

"Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie," the animated feature starring the voices of Kevin Hart, Thomas Middleditch, Ed Helms, Nick Kroll and Jordan Peele, took second place, with an estimated $23.5 million haul.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales: