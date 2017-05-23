Wonder Woman Gal Gadot, the most powerful woman in the superhero world, said it’s “really, really magical” to play such a strong female on the big screen and to be an inspiration for girls and boys alike.

“I think it’s so important that girls and boys have a strong female figure to look up to,” Gadot, 32, said on “Good Morning America.” “We always had Superman and Batman, which is awesome, but it’s also very important for all of us to have this amazing character.”

The actress, who revealed she was five months pregnant with her youngest daughter while doing reshoots for the film, said “it’s crazy to think this character has been around for over 75 years and this is the first time we see her on the big screen and actually get to establish her origin story.”

Being the one chosen to play such an iconic and powerful character was “really exciting,” she said.

“It was an honor for me to do this part. I’m all about strong female figures and I love Wonder Woman,” said Gadot, who added that “she never dreamt of being an actress.”

Play

Robin Wright, who plays Antiope, Wonder Woman’s aunt and mentor, said it was “really, really empowering” being on an estrogen-filled set surrounded by amazing, strong women.

“And we were strong. We didn’t just feel strong. We were strong,” Wright said of their rigorous exercise regimen. “All of us -- we trained every day, horseback riding, martial arts training, weight lifting and 2,000 to 3,000 calories a day.”

Director Patty Jenkins said she’s a “huge believer in the story of becoming a hero” and hopes everyone who sees the film feels inspired.

“I hope they have a great time and I hope they love it and I hope they laugh, but I also hope they feel inspired to be a hero in their own life,” she said. “And learn love and thoughtfulness as well as strength.”

"Wonder Woman" hits theaters June 2.