What's next for the 2018 Oscar winners

You've won at the 2018 Oscars, now what?

Well for artists like Guillermo del Toro and Frances McDormand, it's right back to work.

Here's a look at what the big winners from Sunday night have in the works for this year and beyond.

Guillermo del Toro

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"The Shape of Water" director is working on a few items, including a new series, "3 Below," which is another science fiction project about royals escaping from their home planet and landing on Earth.

He's also the creator of yet another series, "Wizards," which, according to IMDb, is a progression of Dreamwork's "Tales of Arcadia" trilogy, which includes the animated series "Trollhunters," currently on Netflix.

Frances McDormand

Lucas Jackson/Reuters

The "Three Billboards" actress usually focuses on only one or two projects a year, and 2018 is no different.

After her Oscar-winning performance, she'll be a voice in the upcoming Wes Anderson film, "Isle of Dogs," also starring Bryan Cranston and Greta Gerwig. That's out on March 23. Other than that, her plate is pretty empty and waiting for another incredible role.

Gary Oldman

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The man who portrayed Winston Churchill on his way to a best actor win has several projects in the works or coming up.

First, "Hunter Killer," an action thriller starring Gerard Butler, is out later this month and centers around a kidnapped Russian president and the American mission to save him.

He's also in post-production for a film called "Mary," about "a family looking to start a charter boat business, buys a ship that holds terrifying secrets once out into isolated waters," according to IMDb.

But that's not all, Oldman will be voicing Admiral Bishop in two video games, "Squadron 42" and "Star Citizen," both out in 2018.

Sam Rockwell

Robert Deutsch/USA today Network

McDormand's co-star in "Three Billboards" is another actor with several projects in the works.

"The Best of Enemies" looks to be another buzzy film, where Rockwell will play C.P. Ellis, a former member of the Ku Klux Klan who eventually turned to a proponent for Civil Rights in the 1970s. Acclaimed actress Taraji P. Henson stars as Ann Atwater, another activist, who eventually befriends this Klan member. That movie is currently in post-production.

Another film in post-production is "Backseat," which will tell the story of Dick Cheney, starring Christian Bale as the politician. Rockwell is starring as George W. Bush. That film is set for release in December.

Allison Janney

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The woman who awed critics as Tonya Harding's mother in "I, Tonya," currently stars in two shows, "Mom" and web series "Break a Hip."

Recently her "Mom" co-star Anna Faris congratulated the woman who plays he mother on social media and got a chance to hold the coveted Oscar!