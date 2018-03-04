Oscars 2018: Complete winners list

The 2018 Oscars are underway and the winners are beginning to be announced.

Interested in Oscars? Add Oscars as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Oscars news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The first award of the night went to Sam Rockwell for best supporting actor for his role in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images, FILE

More names and winners are coming in as the evening continues. This list will be updated after each and every category!

Here is the complete list:

Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER

JUST IN: The #Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role goes to Sam Rockwell for “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.” https://t.co/iG0J4lc74x #Oscars pic.twitter.com/85XXt23PCz — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 5, 2018

Makeup and Styling

Darkest Hour - WINNER

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Costume Design