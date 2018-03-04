Oscars 2018: Complete winners list

The 2018 Oscars are underway and the winners are beginning to be announced.
The first award of the night went to Sam Rockwell for best supporting actor for his role in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."
More names and winners are coming in as the evening continues. This list will be updated after each and every category!
Here is the complete list:
Supporting Actor
- Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
- Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
- Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
- Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER
Makeup and Styling
- Darkest Hour - WINNER
- Victoria & Abdul
- Wonder
Costume Design
- Beauty and the Beast
- Darkest Hour
- Phantom Thread - WINNER
- The Shape of Water
- Victoria & Abdul