Oscars 2018: Complete winners list

Mar 4, 2018, 5:21 PM ET
PHOTO: An Oscar statue is seen outside the Dolby Theater during preparations for the Oscars in Hollywood, Los Angeles, Calif., March 3, 2018.PlayLucy Nicholson/Reuters
WATCH Oscars backstage camera

The 2018 Oscars are underway and the winners are beginning to be announced.

Interested in Oscars?

Add Oscars as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Oscars news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Oscars
Add Interest

The first award of the night went to Sam Rockwell for best supporting actor for his role in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Read: Oscars 2018: The complete list of nominees

Related: How to watch the Oscars; what time coverage starts

PHOTO: Host Jimmy Kimmel onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif.Kevin Winter/Getty Images, FILE
Host Jimmy Kimmel onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif.

More names and winners are coming in as the evening continues. This list will be updated after each and every category!

Here is the complete list:

Supporting Actor

  • Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
  • Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
  • Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
  • Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER

Makeup and Styling

  • Darkest Hour - WINNER
  • Victoria & Abdul
  • Wonder

Costume Design

  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Darkest Hour
  • Phantom Thread - WINNER
  • The Shape of Water
  • Victoria & Abdul

Comments