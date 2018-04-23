Ada Vox continues to blow judges away on 'American Idol'

On Sunday's episode of "American Idol," the top 14 contestants performed solo, and for the first time this season, America has a hand in placing at least a portion of the contenders through to the next round.

Viewers were instructed to vote online, in the "American Idol" app or via text, where they could vote 10 times per contestant, per method. The top six will move on based on America’s vote. The remaining eight artists will perform once more on Monday, with judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan deciding which four will be added to the top 10.

Here are Sunday’s highlights:

Caleb Lee Hutchinson kicked things off, singing and picking banjo on “Midnight Train to Memphis" by The Steeldrivers. Perry was “blown away” by the performance, praising his growth, while also noting that she sensed some nerves. However, Bryan wasn’t crazy about the song choice and Lionel wanted to see more of Caleb’s personality.

Michelle Sussett followed, performing a high-energy version of the current hit “FRIENDS” by Marshmello and Anne-Marie. Bryan declared that Michelle “became a pop star tonight,” and Richie agreed, noting the Venezuela native “owned” the song and gave us “attitude.” However, Perry wasn’t impressed with the song choice, recommending that Michelle needs to play to TV viewers, not just studio audience.

Marcio Donaldson took his turn on the stage, singing Barry Manilow’s “It’s a Miracle.” Richie praised the “old school” choice, but thought Donaldson’s confidence was getting “a little out of control.” Perry agreed, telling the artist to stop thinking about the results and just sing.

Mara Justine performed “This Is Me” from the film "The Greatest Showman," but failed to sell it to the judges. Perry acknowledged Mara came a long way as far as owning the stage, but didn’t rise vocally until the middle of the song. Bryan agreed, suggesting she wasn't completely “emotionally invested” in the performance, while adding that he knew she had it in her.

Garrett Jacobs covered a former Idol winner, Phillip Phillips’ “Raging Fire.” Bryan judged the performance dynamic, but pitchy, though Garrett was the first artist of the night in his opinion to look comfortable on stage.

Ada Vox blew the judges away with a take on Queen’s “The Show Must Go On.” You came here tonight to stop the show,” exclaimed Richie, to which Perry added, “Not only did you stop the show, you finally to started it, Queen.” Bryan said Ada had the biggest voice he ever heard.

Catie Turner, who revealed in her pre-performance package that she has plenty of fans, and a fair amount of haters as well, tackled Hozier’s “Take Me to Church.” Afterwards, Perry and Bryan urged Catie to ignore her critics, insisting she could win the competition.

Cade Foehner showed the judges and America he had the moves -- as well as the vocal and guitar chops -- with his performance of Santana’s “Black Magic Woman.” Bryan said Cade delivered the big vocal experience they’ve come to expect, while proving that he didn’t need it to wow the audience. Richie called Foehner "the package.”

Dennis Lorenzo followed with “In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes. Perry found it “a little shaky” at the start, but he eventually made her a believer. Bryan praised Dennis for showing so many sides of himself with each of his performances.

Maddie Poppe switched the mood with her dreamy version of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Homeward Bound.” Perry said Maddie had “incredible musical taste.” Richie stressed that music isn’t “a business of singers,” but rather “a business of stylists,” adding that Poppe presented herself on every song. He went on to say that Maddie could “possibly be a winner on American Idol.”

Jurnee brought the judges to their feet, singing and rapping her way through “Bang Bang,” by Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj. Bryan and Richie praised Jurnee for “bringing it,” and Perry was impressed with her growth as a performer as well as a singer.

Next, Jonny Brenns covered Panic! At the Disco’s “This Is Gospel.” The judges agreed his vocals needed more work, but applauded him for always “having fun.”

The always unpredictable Michael J. Woodard delivered his spin on “Titanium” by David Guetta, featuring Sia. He drew a standing ovation from the judges, including Perry, who told the 20-year-old, “After the show is finished, I’m going to Coachella with Sia ... and I will tell her, ‘I met a star today that sang your song incredibly.’”

Country singer Gabby Barrett closed out the show with her rendition of Miley Cyrus’ “The Climb.” Bryan dubbed it his favorite performance of the night. Perry joked that Gabby “went through the ‘starwash,’" adding tha she looked and sounded “like a gosh darn star.” Richie called it a “magical moment," declaring, "we’re watching the beginning to that phrase, ‘A star is born.’”

"American Idol" returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.