Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. already appears to be having some issues with at least one contestant.

In a sneak peek of tonight's episode, the ABC reality TV star learns that Krystal Nielson is boycotting the cocktail party in favor of "throwing a fit in her room."

"That's awkward," the racecar driver tells the group of women with whom he's sitting. "I don't want to disrespect you by going up there but I really feel like if she has strong feelings, I feel like I should address it."

Luyendyk Jr. then made his way to the elevator and in a confessional, admitted that he wasn't sure how to react.

The fact that Nielson is unhappy shouldn't be news to Luyendyk Jr. In last week's episode, the ABC reality TV star, 36, spoke with Nielson about her struggles on the show. In addition to feeling generally insecure, Nielson told Luyendyk Jr. that the others women had been treating her badly. Still, he gave her a rose.

For more from tonight's episode, watch the video above. "The Bachelor" airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.