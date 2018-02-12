'The Bachelor' preview: Jacqueline questions her relationship with Arie

It's not uncommon for The Bachelor to have reservations about the women competing for his affection, but on this week's episode, one contestant isn't sure about her relationship with Arie Luyendyk Jr.

In a sneak preview of the latest installment, Jacqueline, a 26-year-old research coordinator from West Virginia, tearfully admits that she doesn't know what to think of her connection with the reality TV star.

Admitting that other people in the house are "much more secure," she adds that she knows she speaks with Luyendyk Jr., though she isn't sure how that conversation will go.

"I don't know that we're not compatible. What if we could be great together?" she wonders in a confessional. "I just don't really trust myself to make these decisions. I don't trust my instincts."

On last week's episode of "The Bachelor," Jacqueline told Luyendyk Jr. on a one-on-one date that she wants to finish her Ph.D., which will take six years. The reality star admitted that he was intimidated by her intelligence.

And although he was also nervous about potentially standing in the way of her goal, she said she liked where things were going and wanted to pursue a relationship with him.

In the end, he gave her a rose.

The next episode of "The Bachelor" airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.