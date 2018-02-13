"Bachelor" contestant Rebekah Martinez was eliminated on last night's show and, a few weeks ago, the California resident made headlines when her mother listed her as a missing person after not hearing from her for days.

On Tuesday, Bekah M. appeared on "Good Morning America" to set the record straight, as well as discuss her time with this season with 'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Martinez told Michael Strahan that "there was a lot of misunderstanding" about what happened when she was listed as missing, adding that it didn't happen while she was filmng the show.

"I was about a week off the show and just needed some time to get away and decompress," she said.

So, she went to the mountains for a week with friends. While she was there, she said she had no cell phone service. That's when her mother called the police.

Suddenly, she said she had this weird feeling she needed to go home and when she got there, she found her mother, "calm and also angry."

"She had been expecting contact with me she didn't get," Martinez said.

Earlier this month, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office in California told ABC News that Martinez's mother filed a missing person's report in November. Martinez later reconnected with her mother that month, but it wasn't until Feb. 1 that she said she made contact with a deputy and thus was removed from the Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

On "GMA" Tuesday, Martinez said she realized when she finally got in contact with the deputy months later, that her being listed as missing for so long was probably going to be an internet sensation.

Martinez herself joked about the incident on Twitter this month, posting, "MOM. how many times do I have to tell you I don’t get cell service on The Bachelor??"

As for her elimination last night, Martinez felt blindsided. She really thought she and Arie "had something special and unique."

"It was really shocking and surprising for me," she said about not receiving that final rose.

Arie and the ladies take Tuscany by storm

On week seven of "The Bachelor," Arie and the seven bachelorettes, including Martinez before she was eliminated, spent time in beautiful Tuscany, Italy. There, he had to choose four women for the upcoming hometown dates.

Chris Harrison told the girls that there would be no rose ceremony and that Arie would go on three one-on-one dates and one group date. Bekah K. got the first date card, with Arie inviting her to "fall in love under the Tuscan sun."

Arie and Bekah went to Barga, walked around and had a picnic. Arie acknowledged that there was passion between them but he was still uncertain. Later, over dinner, they confessed to each that being able to rekindle their affection made a difference for each of them and Arie gave her a rose. Arie said he’s falling for her and is ready to travel to Minnesota to meet her family.

The second date card was for Lauren B. Jacqueline went to Arie’s room to confess that she has some doubts. They had some wine and talked and in spite of her confusion, she said goodbye to Arie and the girls and went home.

Lauren and Arie went to Luca and biked around. They ate pizza and joined some children playing soccer and later, over dinner, Lauren confessed she was falling in love with Arie. He confessed to Lauren that he felt vulnerable around her and was falling deeply in love with her, and gave her a rose.

Sienne got the last date card and Arie took her hunting for truffles with professional truffle finder Julio the Truffle Hunter and his dogs. After the dogs found some truffles, they joined Julio to eat. Later at dinner, Arie told Sienne that he felt they should be further along than they were and he wasn’t feeling the feelings that he should be feeling. Then he told her he can’t give the rose and walked her out.

While Sienne and Arie were having dinner, the group date card arrived for Bekah M., Tia and Kendall.

The group date convened at the palatial Villa Royale. Arie took Kendall for a walk and talked about meeting her family. On his walk with Tia, she expressed her concern that Bekah M. is too young. Later, Tia told Bekah what she said and this upset Bekah. But in their private time, Arie comforted her.

Arie asked Bekah about her family and if they’d be concerned about the age difference. The two of them clearly had great chemistry throughout the show, but the biggest hang-up for Arie seemed to be that Bekah is 22 and he’s 36, while Bekah said she just wanted to be seen for who she is and not how old she is.

When the moment of truth arrived, Arie gave Kendall a rose and it was down to Tia and Bekah M. After an evening talking to each of them alone, in a stunning twist, Arie gave the last rose to Tia and walked Bekah M. out.

Next week, Arie meets the parents!

"The Bachelor" airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.