Marvel's latest offering, "Black Panther," had its Los Angeles premiere Monday night, and the cast and crew were on hand to sound off about the highly-anticipated film that takes superhero fans to a place like no other -- the African nation of Wakanda.

Angela Bassett, who plays Queen Ramonda in the film, insists that even though it centers on Chadwick Boseman's titular character, the power of women is also on display.

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

"Women are just front and center in 'Black Panther,'" she says. "It's 'Black Panther,' but you know..."

Along with the acclaimed "Waiting to Exhale" actress, the film also stars Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o and Michael B. Jordan.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Actress Sope Aluko, who plays Shaman in the film, was born in Nigeria, and she, for one, is particularly proud of "Black Panther's" depiction of Africa.

"For so long we've seen Hollywood's version of Africa, and it's so nice to finally to see the real version because we Africans, we're like, 'Wow, they finally get us!'" she told ABC News.

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

South African director and playwright John Kani who plays Boseman's father in the movie says it's important to have a superhero of this class, caliber and dignity.

"It was important to give the next of young people in Africa an African hero and not only think about us as dictators," he said. “At the moment they will see this movie and they will say, 'I want to be like that king; I want to be like those heroes; I now am proud to be an African.'"

"Black Panther" -- also starring Andy Serkis, Daniel Kaluuya and Oscar winner Forest Whitaker -- opens nationwide February 16.

ABC News and Marvel are both part of parent company Disney.