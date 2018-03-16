Burning questions from the new 'Avengers: Infinity War' trailer

Another action-packed "Avengers: Infinity War" trailer just dropped, and per usual, left fans with more questions than answers.

In the clip that clocks in at just over two minutes, we learn more about Thanos' plan for Earth, see an ever-evolving Captain America and much, much more!

Here are the top five burning questions heading into next month's epic Marvel film 10 years in the making.

1 - Why does Thanos want to kill half of humanity?

In the clip, we hear and see his "daughter" Gamora telling the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy that Thanos "only ever had one goal -- to wipe out half the universe."

In the official Marvel comic books, Thanos coveted death, in particular, Lady Death. He craved death like something he loved in a romantic partner.

Later in the clip, Thanos talks about "balance" as a reason why half of Earth's inhabitants should be killed. The question is, where did he get this idea? There must be an origin of sorts to this demigod and hopefully "Infinity War" will fill in those blanks.

2 - The Infinity Stones

Gamora also talks about the six Infinity Stones and that if Thanos gets them all for his gauntlet, the metal arm he uses to wield their immense power, he could wipe out half of the world with the snap of a finger.

This is pretty consistent with the books and in the comics, that's exactly what Thanos does. That's when Marvel's heroes unite to fight back.

We still don't know if and how he will get these stones. We've been teased that he may take one out of Vision's forehead, but will he get more in this film? Will the film end with him getting all six?

3 - Wakanda

Is this where we will see all of the Avengers unite? In one shot, we see Captain America, Black Widow, Bruce Banner, the Falcon, War Machine and more greeted at the gates by the Black Panther himself.

It's hard not to get chills when seeing all this amazing talent unite for one common cause.

Much like we saw in "Civil War," will there be one giant fight scene in Wakanda? Previous clips lead us to believe that's a resounding yes!

4 - Can the heroes get along?

Much needed comic relief from Star-Lord and Iron Man was also introduced in this new trailer as he tells Tony that his plan "sucks."

But while it may make you laugh, we've also seen some in-fighting too, like in "Age of Ultron" and "Civil War."

Can the heroes stay focused and put their egos aside to fight Thanos, the most powerful villain they've ever faced? That's going to be tough.

5 - Captain America!

If one hero has really evolved in the past 10 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's Cap.

His trust of the government has changed, but not his devotion to his friends and what's right and wrong.

But he's also grown stronger each film. For instance, he basically curled a helicopter in "Civil War" to save Bucky. Yeah, that happened.

Here, we see him try to fend off Thanos himself with his bare hands?! For anyone who thinks Cap is the weak link on the team, strength-wise, think again!

"Avengers: Infinity War" hits theaters April 27.

