Busy Philipps lands a late night talk show

Busy Philipps is heading to late night.

The actress will host and executive-produce a late night talk show on E!, tentatively called "Busy Tonight," The Cut reported on Tuesday.

Production on the show is expected to begin this summer in Los Angeles.

A representative for Philipps confirmed the report to ABC News, and the actress herself addressed the news on Instagram.

"I'm super-excited about this! I can't even - it's gonna be dope," she said. "The good news is, I love to talk."

Recently, Philipps, 38, has experienced a surge in popularity, in part because of her uber-popular, hyper-personal Instagram feed, which has amassed nearly a million followers. However, she's been hard at work too: The former "Cougar Town" actress can also be seen in the film "I Feel Pretty," and her book of essays is due to come out later this year.

"To everybody leaving really sweet messages, thank you so much, and tell me what you want to see!" Philipps added. "We're open! Open for business. And also suggestions."