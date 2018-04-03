Parents everywhere riveted by Busy Phillips' lost teddy bear saga

It's a cross-country, multi-day lost bear saga being played out on Instagram, and parents everywhere were riveted.

Busy Phillips of "Dawson's Creek," left two stuffed bears, which belonged to her daughter Birdie, in a hotel room in Hawaii. It's where the epic tale began.

In a series of Instagram stories, Phillips details losing and searching for the two bears, which were named Radar and Flat Bear, at the Four Seasons Hualalai on the Big Island of Hawaii. It's a story any parent can relate to if they have a child with a "lovie" or a special toy.

***UPDATE! RADAR HAS BEEN LOCATED!!!!!!!!!******?????????????????? still missing flat bear but now I feel like maybe that bear will turn up!********Ok guys. I scoured my photos and found a pic of FLAT BEAR AND RADAR. If you are in HAWAII on the Big Island, specifically at the FOUR SEASONS HUALALAI OR if you know someone who works at the United Laundry Facility in Kona keep your eyes open for two very important and missed bears! ???????????? @fshualalai A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Apr 3, 2018 at 7:38am PDT

Phillips came home from the trip and quickly realized Radar and Flat Bear had been left behind.

The mom placed multiple calls and sent text messages to the hotel's manager in an attempt to recover the lost toy bears. Phillips even sent a friend still on hotel property to the room where she had been staying to ask if the current guest could look behind and under the bed. She also made several pleas on social media for anyone on the Big Island to be on the lookout for the beloved bears.

All of her efforts eventaully resulted in the recovery of one of the two bears. Radar was found.

"I can't thank you guys enough for supporting me through the emotional bear journey," she said in an Instagram story. "I feel like so many people have similar stories, and it did make me feel better and like less of a failure."