Celine Dion cancels Las Vegas shows for 3 weeks for 'surgical procedure'

Mar 22, 2018, 11:12 AM ET
PHOTO: Celine Dion gives a speech paying tribute to her late husband during her emotional return to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Feb. 23, 2016, in Las Vegas.PlayDenise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images
It looks like the show won't go on for Celine Dion.

The singer announced Wednesday that she was forced to cancel three weeks of shows in Las Vegas to have "a minimally invasive surgical procedure," a rep for Dion, 49, wrote in a statement on Facebook.

Dion is currently performing a residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, but fans won't see her take the stage from March 27 through April 18.

PHOTO: Celine Dion performs during her emotional return to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Feb. 23, 2016 in Las Vegas. Denise Truscello/Getty Images
Celine Dion performs during her emotional return to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Feb. 23, 2016 in Las Vegas.

"My luck hasn’t been very good lately," Dion said in a statement. "I’ve been so looking forward to doing my shows again and this happens ... I just can’t believe it!"

"I apologize to everyone who planned to travel to Las Vegas to see my show. I know how disappointing this is, and I’m so sorry," she concluded.

A rep for the "My Heart Will Go On" singer explained in detail why Dion was forced to cancel her shows.

"Celine has been dealing with a condition in her middle ear known as Patulous Eustachian tube, which causes hearing irregularities, and makes it extremely difficult to sing," a rep said in a statement, posted to Facebook. "She has been experiencing this condition for the past 12-18 months but it has been successfully treated with various ear drop medications."

PHOTO: Celine Dion premieres the much-anticipated return of her headline residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Aug. 27, 2015, in Las Vegas. Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images
Celine Dion premieres the much-anticipated return of her headline residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Aug. 27, 2015, in Las Vegas.

"During the past couple of weeks these medications have no longer been working to treat the condition, so she will undergo a minimally invasive surgical procedure to correct the problem," the statement continued.

Dion will resume her residency on May 22, and The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is offering refunds to fans who've already purchased tickets.

This is the second time Dion has been forced to cancel shows in Las Vegas due to health concerns. She cancelled three shows back in January, explaining in a statement that her doctor told her she "absolutely cannot perform tonight."

