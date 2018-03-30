Why Chrissy Teigen's new gig is really for her daughter Luna

With a toddler daughter and a baby boy on the way, parenthood is dominating Chrissy Teigen's life these days and should wouldn't have it any other way.

The supermodel was just announced as the new creative consultant for Pampers' new Pure line, and while the job allows Teigen to "design diapers and pick prints" for the line, it also gives her added time with her daughter Luna, who turns 2 years old in April.

"I've been wearing Pampers since I was little," Teigen told ABC News before she caught herself and added, "I don't wear them now! John [Legend, her husband] grew up in Pampers, now to hand this down to Luna and our little baby boy [coming later this year], it just runs in the family."

Teigen and Luna got together recently for a Pampers Pure line shoot and she shared the sweet photos on Instagram earlier this week.

"I think it's important to just have that quality time with your kids," she told ABC News. "Luna is such a daddy's girl and she loves being with him. But there's something really special about when we get to go out on our own together and it's nice to feel like they need you. I feel like when it's just one on one with each other, it's really great."

Teigen added that her quality time with Luna reminds her of the time she used to spend with her mother and father.

"Me and my dad went fishing all the time, it was our thing," she said. "And my mom would take me to the pike place market, and I was always the one to volunteer to play the banjo with the guy that was just like sitting there and she would record me."

Teigen said she works hard to make sure Luna is much healthier than she was growing up, not that she turned out so bad herself.

"It's really important that she eats the best foods, she has the best products -- as healthy as [she] can be," she said. "I know how sensitive she is."

As for her involvement with the Pure line, which doesn't have any fragrances or lotions, she said it will be good to use on her daughter, who has "really sensitive skin."

"I worry so much about what goes on her and what goes in her food-wise," she added. "I was never allergic to anything, I didn't have any allergies, I ate whatever I wanted, but when it comes to your baby, you want what's best for her."