'Dawson's Creek' cast reunites for the 1st time since 2003

The stars of "Dawson's Creek" are back together again for the first time since the show wrapped.

When the teen drama debuted in 1998, fans fell in love with Katie Holmes (Joey Potter), James Van Der Beek (Dawson Leery), Joshua Jackson (Pacey Witter), Michelle Williams (Jen Lindley) and more.

"That's been the coolest thing to see the resonance that it held with people," Van Der Beek said in an interview with PeopleTV.

"Dawson's Creek" left the WB in 2003 after six seasons and 128 episodes. Now, the stars have reunited for a spread in Entertainment Weekly.

"I remember loving the script," Van Der Beek said. "I remember thinking, 'Everybody's amazing, and all the actors were perfectly cast ... We didn't have any expectation it was going to blow up in the way that it did."

Holmes was cast as Joey Potter when she was still a student attending high school in Ohio.

"[I] was still a teenager, and it was nice to read a script that expressed things that I was still trying to understand for myself," Holmes said.

Four Oscar nominations later, Michelle Williams said that her mother still recalls the tragic demise of Williams' character, Jen Lindley.

"I was saying to my mom, 'I'm on my way to a reunion.'" She said, 'But you can't do that. You're dead,'" Williams joked.

To watch Entertainment Weekly's full Dawson's Creek reunion, head over to PeopleTV.com.