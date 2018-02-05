Eagles tight end says he thought Super Bowl winning play was 'an easy touchdown'

The Philadelphia Eagles can finally say they are Super Bowl champions after Sunday's exciting win over the New England Patriots.

The birds came out on top 41-33 in the historic and hard-fought game, and it was tight end Zach Ertz' shining go-ahead touchdown in the 4th quarter that gave the Eagles what they needed to seal their first-ever NFL championship.

Ertz joined "GMA" along with his teammate, defensive powerhouse Malcolm Jenkins, to talk about the somewhat controversial touchdown and how it felt to finally hoist the Lombardi Trophy after the win.

With just 2:21 remaining, and the Eagles trailing by one point, Ertz received a 5-yard pass from quarterback Nick Foles and ran 6 yards to the end zone to score what he said seemed like "an easy touchdown."

But the play was reviewed by officials before it was confirmed as a touchdown.

"I thought it was a touchdown all along. I didn't think there was any doubt," Ertz said of the crucial play. "When [officials] were over there for what seemed like an eternity, I was kind of surprised; I thought I caught it at the 5-yard line, I thought I took two steps and I thought I reached for the goal line and I thought it was an easy touchdown."

He continued, "I guess in this league nothing really surprises you anymore in terms of the catch rule, but I thought it was a touchdown all along. I don't know what would happen to the city of Philly if they overturned that one," Ertz said of the team's passionate fans.

Jenkins, who led a swarming defensive line against Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and New England's high-octane offense, said that once his team was back on defense they knew what had to be done.

"We knew that regardless of what had happened previously in the game that when it came down to the game being on the line and our defense is going out there that we would get a stop," Jenkins said.

Rather than having a big pep talk or huddle with the defense, Jenkins said the players simply went out and made the stop. "We didn't huddle up. Guys just understood that 'Look this is what we need to be a champion and somebody was going to make the play,'" he said. "At the end of the day, somebody was going to be a hero. Somebody was going to make the play; just be ready when your number's called."

"Nobody batted an eye, nobody doubted and we made that play like we've been doing all year. It's just awesome to be able to be in that situation," he added.

Both Jenkins and Ertz agreed that they knew the Eagles had the talent to become national champs despite the team's being considered underdogs all season.

"We said it before the game to ourselves that, tonight, we were going to shock the world, but we wouldn't shock ourselves. All season, we believed in each other. We knew what kind of team we had," Jenkins said.

Jenkins added there is "no city we would rather win the Super Bowl for."

"We understand what this means to the city of Philadelphia," Jenkins said. "We're proud to be a part of it. To be able the to be the ones to bring this to the fan base that has been with us from the beginning, that's believed in us when nobody else did -- this is special."