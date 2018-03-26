Emma Slater and Sasha Farber of 'Dancing With the Stars' are married

Two pros from "Dancing With the Stars" have found something better than the show's Mirror Ball trophy, true love.

Emma Slater announced on Instagram Monday that one day before, she and Sasha Farber married following a year-long engagement.

"We are beyond excited to wake up this morning as Mr. and Mrs. Farber! I’m so overwhelmed right now, I know I’ll share more photos but for now I just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for all your kind and beautiful messages of love," she wrote. "Yesterday was hands down the best day of my life, I’m married to the man of my dreams #farberwedding #MrsFarber 03/25/18"

Slater, 29, and Farber, 33, got engaged in 2016 on an episode of "Dancing With the Stars." A few months later, the couple told ABC News that they were looking forward to touring with their castmates before they jumped into wedding planning.

"It's going to kind of be a honeymoon... that's why we like going on tour to get to go on different places, go to different coffee shops meet different people -- it's going to be really fun," Farber said.

"It's not actually our honeymoon," Slater added, laughing. "He says he going to take me to Italy!"