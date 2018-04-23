Royal Baby: Expert astrologer shares all about baby's sign and what it means for royal family

Apr 23, 2018, 8:19 AM ET
PHOTO: Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton in Stockholm, Sweden, Jan. 31, 2018.PlayAndrew Parsons/i-Images/Polaris, FILE
WATCH Princess Kate in labor with royal baby No. 3

The stars have finally aligned, and the new British royal baby is here!

Princess Kate and Prince William welcomed a baby boy on Monday, who joins older siblings, George, 4, and Charlotte, 2.

The latest addition to the royal family was born during the second astrological sign in the zodiac, the Taurus.

The sign, which is often symbolized by a bull, is an Earth sign and ruled by Venus, a symbol of love, beauty and harmony, expert astrologer Ophira Edut told Good Morning America.

PHOTO: Kate and Prince William attend the St. Patricks Day Parade with the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at Cavalry Barracks, Hounslow, London, March 17, 2018.Andrew Parsons/AFP/Getty Images, FILE
Kate and Prince William attend the St. Patrick's Day Parade with the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at Cavalry Barracks, Hounslow, London, March 17, 2018.

This royal baby may also earn a reputation for being "persistent," Edut said. She added that the baby "might be a little bit of handful as a Taurus kid can demand things their way at times. So prepare to have another strong-willed member of the family."

But there is good news for William and Kate.

"Taurus babies tend to be good sleepers," Edut, who created Astrostyle with her twin sister, said. "They love nice things, food and comfort. They can be also very head strong as they get older."

Kate, who's a Capricorn, and her new baby are both Earth signs, Edut noted.

Taurus' are comfortable with the finer things in life.

"When your kids are the same element as you, it can be easier to understand them because you both have the same rhythms," she explained.

For William, a Cancer, he'll "be sweetly accommodating," a quality Cancers are known for.

Britains Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge pose with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at Kensington Palace in this undated photo provided by Kensington Palace. The photo has been used on the Cambridges Christmas card.Chris Jackson/Kensington Palace via Getty Images, FILE
Britain's Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge pose with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at Kensington Palace in this undated photo provided by Kensington Palace. The photo has been used on the Cambridges' Christmas card.

But the royal baby joins another Taurus in Kensington Palace -- Princes Charlotte.

"There may be sibling head-butting with the two younger ones until they steak out their turf. A key phrase [for a Taurus] is 'Mine!'"

Still, sibling squabbles aside, the new royal baby should have no problem adjusting to life in the spotlight.

"Tauruses are comfortable with the finer things in life," Edut said.

