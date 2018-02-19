Fergie on national anthem backlash: 'I'm a risk taker'

Feb 19, 2018, 4:55 PM ET
PHOTO: Fergie performs the national anthem prior to an NBA All-Star basketball game on Feb. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles.PlayChris Pizzello/AP
Grammy-winning singer Fergie spoke out Monday about the backlash she has received online after performing the national anthem at Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game.

Fergie defended her controversial rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

"I've always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA," she said in a statement to ABC News.

Fergie, born Stacy Ann Ferguson, added that she is a "risk taker."

PHOTO: Fergie performs at Rockefeller Plaza, Sept. 22, 2017, in New York City. Steven Ferdman/REX via Shutterstock
Fergie performs at Rockefeller Plaza, Sept. 22, 2017, in New York City.

"But clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best," she said.

Toward the end of her performance at the 67th All-Star Game, players on both sides of the court and fans in the stands could be seen as clearly thrown by the unique take. All-Stars Draymond Green and Steph Curry were captured laughing, as was Chance the Rapper.

This was by no means the first time someone has been criticized for singing a version of the anthem fans weren't satisfied with.

Roseanne Barr, who performed the anthem in 1990, joked on Twitter that she thinks she actually sang the song better than Fergie.

