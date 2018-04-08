9 films, books and TV shows to look forward to this week

Between work, your family and your social life, it's hard to remember when that new movie comes out or what time your favorite show airs. Don't worry, "Good Morning America" has your back.

Here are this week's highlights for entertainment:

Sunday, April 8

April 7 marked the 25th anniversary of "The Sandlot," and to celebrate, Fox Searchlight released a collector's edition Blu-ray of the film, replete with behind-the-scenes photos, Topps baseball cards and a poster. Major League Baseball teams around the country will host screenings of the film throughout the baseball season, too.

Former "Grey's Anatomy" star Sandra Oh stars as a woman hunting down an assassin in the new series "Killing Eve," which premieres Sunday night on BBC America. If you like the thriller, based on the novellas by Luke Jennings, get ready for plenty more twists and turns: It's already been renewed for season two.

20th Century-Fox/Getty Images

Monday, April 9

Netflix's first series from The Phillippines, "Amo," which focuses on the drug trade in the Asian country, rolls out on the streaming platform.

Netflix

Tuesday, April 10

All of your favorite singers -- Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Kesha, Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, and John Legend -- will be celebrating Elton John in “I’m Still Standing – A Grammy Salute” this Tuesday. In this CBS special, they’ll be covering some of John’s classics like “Candle in the Wind,” “Daniel” and even “Bennie and the Jets.” We hear John may even take the stage himself.

When Meaghan O’Connell accidentally got pregnant in her 20s, she decided to keep the baby. From that experience, she wrote her memoir-slash-mommy book, “And Now We Have Everything,” out Tuesday. It’s a brutally honest and hilarious book about unplanned pregnancy, motherhood and all things post-partum, including (gulp) sex.

Brad Barket/Getty Images

Wednesday, April 11

Katie Couric goes where many Americans are afraid to go in her new NatGeo docu-series, “America Inside Out With Katie Couric,” premiering Wednesday. The series follows the longtime journalist as she tackles those big, thought-provoking problems plaguing our society -- like the #MeToo movement, Islamaphobia, and the recent clash in Charlottesville.

Jason DeCrow/National Geographic

Thursday, April 12

Tina Brown's 9th annual Women in the World Summit runs from April 12 to April 14. Will include conversations from the #MeToo movement and A-list celebrities including Viola Davis, Hillary Clinton, Margaret Atwood, Julianna Margulies, Terry Crews, Ellen Pompeo and more.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Friday, April 13

When you combine Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and a 10-foot-tall silverback gorilla named George, you get "Rampage," the film that breaks the mold of the typical buddy action flick.

In "Borg vs. McEnroe," Shia LaBeouf is portraying John McEnroe, yelling at referees and causing mayhem on the court. Need we say more?

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Saturday, April 14

Elvis fans, rejoice: "Elvis Presley: The Searcher" debuts at 8 p.m. on HBO and will feature never-before-seen photos and footage from private collections across the globe and interviews with Priscilla Presley, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen and Presley's guitarist, Scotty Moore.