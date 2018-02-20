George Clooney donates $500,000 to Washington march against gun violence

George Clooney and his family will be on hand next month in Washington, D.C., standing "side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country" in hopes of prioritizing safety in schools and combating gun violence.

The March 24 "March for our Lives" was announced days after 17 people were killed in the Valentine's Day rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Funerals have been taking place this week for the teens and teachers who were shot and killed on Feb. 14 by suspected shooter and former classmate Nikolas Cruz.

In a statement to ABC News, Clooney wrote, "Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School. Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country."

On March 24 we will take the streets of Washington DC and our communities across the country to #MarchForOurLives. Sign up at https://t.co/2m7ItdfFjV pic.twitter.com/yokyEdj7Jq — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) February 18, 2018

The actor and producer added, "In the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating 500,000 dollars to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children’s lives depend on it.”

Clooney joins fellow actors like Josh Gad, who have taken to social media to praise the planned march.

"We cannot ignore these tragedies any longer. I am so inspired to see the students of Parkland & kids all over this country standing up to the status quo," Gad wrote earlier this week, promoting the march.

We are all sickened by what happened in FL last week, but we cannot ignore these tragedies any longer. I am so inspired to see the students of Parkland & kids all over this country standing up to the status quo. On March 24, we march. Join us. #MarchForOurLives @MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/2v3yABKYn3 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 18, 2018

As for the march, which was announced Sunday, the official mission statement calls for "kids and families [to] take to the streets of Washington DC to demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end gun violence and mass shootings in our schools today."

The event has raised more than $700,000 of its proposed $1 million goal on the crowd funding site GoFundMe.

Cameron Kasky is a student at Stoneman Douglas and one of the leaders of the organized march. "We are going to be marching together as students begging for our lives,” Kasky told ABC's "This Week."

But this march isn't the only one planned.

Organizers behind the Women's March, along with other groups, have called for a 17-minute National School Walkout on March 14, according to The Associated Press.

This proposed walkout will shine a light on what the organizers believe is inaction on behalf of lawmakers to stop "gun violence plaguing our schools and neighborhoods."

There's also a protest planned for April 20, which will be the 19th anniversary of the mass shooting at Columbine High School.