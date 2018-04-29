Congrats are in order for "Glee" star Lea Michele!

The actress announced her engagement to boyfriend Zandy Reich after sharing a photo of her 4-carat engagement ring in an Instagram post on Saturday. A caption read, "Yes," complete with a diamond-ring emoji.

Michele, 31, and Reich have been publicly dating since July 2017, according to People magazine.

Yes ?? A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Apr 28, 2018 at 1:06pm PDT

The actress previously told the magazine that being with Reich, a president of a clothing company, and her family keeps her grounded.

"That’s how I reset and that’s how I center myself,” she said. “It’s so important to tune out the noise and the unnecessary, and just focus on the people that you love because they know you better than anyone.”

Venturelli/Getty Images

Michele was previously linked with Matthew Paetz and her former "Glee" co-star Cory Monteith, who died of an overdose in 2013.

After Monteith's death, the actress was very open about how hard it was to move on after such a loss.

“Getting to the other side takes a lot of work. All you can do is get to the other side," she told Marie Claire back in November 2015. "When you do, there is happiness there."