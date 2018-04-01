Glowing Princess Kate, Royal Family celebrate Easter with Queen Elizabeth

Apr 1, 2018, 12:55 PM ET
PHOTO: Britains Queen Elizabeth II, with Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, leave the annual Easter Sunday service at St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, April 1, 2018.Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images
The Royal Family joined Queen Elizabeth for Easter Sunday at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same location where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be married in less than 50 days.

PHOTO: Britains Queen Elizabeth II, with Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, leave the annual Easter Sunday service at St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday April 1, 2018.Ian Jones/Allpix/Splash News
A very pregnant Princess Kate, who is just weeks away from giving birth to her third child, arrived via car instead of walking down the hill like other members of the Royal Family.

PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and members of the British Royal Family attend the traditional Easter Sunday service at St Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, April, 1, 2018.Ian Jones/Allpix/Splash News
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were several minutes late, arriving after the monarch. They were stuck in traffic from Bucklebury, where they have been spending Easter with Kate’s parents and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William depart after attending an Easter Service at St Georges Chapel, April 1, 2018 in Windsor, England.Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Thrifty Kate dressed in a recycled chocolate brown collared Catherine Walker coat, a favorite of Princess Diana, and pillbox hat. Kate last wore the coat just before she gave birth to Princess Charlotte.

PHOTO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Catalyst Inc, Northern Irelands next generation science park, March 23, 2018, in Belfast, Northern Ireland.i-Images/Polaris
Prince Philip, who has missed several events in the last two weeks due to a hip problem, did not accompany Queen Elizabeth to the Easter Service.

Also missing was Prince Charles, who is about to embark on a tour of Australia this week. On Friday he released his first Easter message, calling for an end to religious persecution.

Princess Eugenie -- Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s youngest daughter -- brought her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, to Easter Service for the first time with the Royal Family. The couple will also be marrying at Windsor castle next fall.

PHOTO: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace in London after they announced their engagement, Jan. 22, 2018. Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Meghan and Harry missed the service, taking some time privately ahead of a visit to Bath later this week. That's where they will watch the UK Invictus Team trials ahead of the Sydney Invictus Games this fall.

