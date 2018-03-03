'Grey's Anatomy' star Kevin McKidd married, expecting a baby

"Grey's Anatomy" star Kevin McKidd has two new roles -- husband to Arielle Goldrath, a private chef, and expectant father.

The Scottish actor announced the news on his website Friday, writing: "Arielle and I are so happy to announce our marriage and new baby, who is soon to join our growing family."

McKidd, 44, also has two children -- Iona and Joseph McKidd -- from a previous marriage that ended in 2016.

The actor continued, "My kids are happy for us too and are looking forward to the arrival of their newest sibling!"

McKidd detailed that he and Goldrath exchanged vows in front of "close friends and family" along with his castmates on ABC's hit medical drama, "Grey's Anatomy." The actor called the ceremony, in which he wore a traditional Irish kilt, "an intimate, low key gathering culminating in a Scottish Ceilidh dance."

"There’s much to be grateful for and we’re thrilled for the adventures 2018 will bring us all!" he concluded.