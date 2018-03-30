A look at the iconic Celine Dion on her 50th birthday

Celine Dion turns 50 today, and it's hard to believe she's been singing professionally for 37 years.

The French-Canadian star released her first album in 1981, though it wasn't until 1990 that she broke through to English-speaking fans with her album "Unison." She's now one of the best-selling artists in history, with more than 200 million records sold worldwide.

Aside from recording such unforgettable hits as "My Heart Will Go On," "The Power of Love" and "Because You Loved Me," Dion's largely responsible for making Las Vegas a career option for everyone from Elton John and Rod Stewart, to Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys.

Dion started "A New Day...," her first Las Vegas residency, in 2003. While many were skeptical, it became the most successful residency of all-time, grossing nearly $400 million over five years. In 2011, Dion's new residency, "Celine," made her the top money-earner in Vegas at $500,000 per show.

But Dion's life has been difficult in recent years. In 2014, she put her career on hold to care for her husband, Rene Angelil, as he battled throat cancer. She returned to the stage in August of 2015, but five months later, she had to take another break after after both Angelil and her brother Daniel died within days of each other.

Dion resumed performances in February 2016, and has since released a French album. She is also recording an English disc, playing Vegas and touring internationally. She's reinvented herself as a fashion icon, and continues to be a devoted mom to her three sons: 17-year-old Rene-Charles, and 7-year-old twins, Nelson and Eddy.

And while Dion's celebration today has been curtailed by ear surgery, her fans will no doubt be sending good wishes to her ... near, far, wherever they are.