Why Jane Seymour is posing for Playboy at 67

Forty-five years after Jane Seymour first posed for Playboy, she is gracing the magazine's pages again -- this time, at 67.

The actress, who now stars in the Pop TV sitcom "Let's Get Physical," said that these days, she's feeling better about herself than ever before.

“I feel much sexier now than I ever did when I was younger. Then, I was like, ‘Oh gosh, I’m supposed to be sexy. What is that?!’” she told the magazine. “There’s an enormous freedom in having lived as long as I have. Like my father used to say, 'I’m comfortable in my own skin.'”

In a wide-ranging interview, the actress, who has won two Golden Globes and one Emmy over the course of her decades-long career, opened up about her beauty regimen ("I haven’t done any surgeries or injections or anything," she said), occasionally being hit on by younger men ("I find that very flattering. I mean, usually you're invisible by this age!") and her #MeToo moment. (Last year, Seymour revealed that early on in her career, a producer sexually harassed her and then threatened her.)

Jean-Baptiste LaCroix/AFP/Getty Images

"The only reason I’ve ever told that story is that women should have a choice," she explained to Playboy. "I was put in a situation where I couldn’t show what I could do. And I’m a person who, when something bad happens, I get over it and move forward."

“People say, ‘You’re like a phoenix.’ No, I just had a strong role model in my mother,” Seymour continued. “Everyone will have challenges. Your natural instinct is to close up your heart and let it eat you up. Do something to help someone else. It will heal you. You’ll be like a magnet when you do that. Light to firefly.”