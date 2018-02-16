Jennifer Lawrence says Amy Schumer's 'sudden' wedding was 'beautiful': 'I was sobbing'

Amy Schumer's fans were surprised when she revealed she had tied the knot with her boyfriend, chef Chris Fischer, earlier this week.

Still, one person who wasn't surprised was actress Jennifer Lawrence. The Oscar winner was one of the few celebrities in attendance at the Tuesday nuptials in Malibu, California.

Lawrence, 27, told Entertainment Tonight that the wedding "was beautiful."

"It was very sudden, but it was, I was sobbing the whole [time,]" she added. "His vows were stunning. It's when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn't be happier for them."

Others photographed at the intimate beachside wedding was Schumer's celebrity friends, including Chelsea Handler, Larry David and "Love" actress Claudia O'Doherty.

Lawrence said some of the wedding guests "wanted to go down and walk on the beach."

"And I was like, 'No. I don't get the beach. I just don't care,'" she quipped.

Schumer revealed on Instagram Thursday that she had wed Fischer. The comedian posted photos from the big day on the social media platform with the caption, "Yup."

A representative for Schumer, 36, had no additional comment.

News of Schumer's wedding comes just days after she went public with her relationship with Fischer, 37, on social media.

This is the first marriage for both Schumer and Fischer.